Hashish, amphetamine, tobacco and cellphones were seized at the Drummond Institution, a federal medium-security detention centre in Quebec.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said that between Feb. 14 and 21, vigilant staff members spotted and seized "several packages containing contraband and unauthorized items" at the prison located about an hour east of Montreal.

The CSC said 919 grams of hashish, 340 amphetamine tablets, 1,908 grams of tobacco and four cellphones were seized, worth an estimated value of $157,860.

"The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions," the CSC said in a release. "These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors."

The CSC added that it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its facilities.

Those with information about drug trafficking within the federal prison system are invited to call 1-866-780-3784 anonymously.