June starts off sunny and warm, but rain sweeping in at the end of the week

Montreal holds onto high pressure for the beginning of the first week of June.

Along with the beautiful, sunny conditions, Monday saw a daytime high of 30 C. Although that’s above the seasonal high of 22 C, it's not record-breaking.

The highest heat recorded on this day was in 1919, where the daytime high was 33.3 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 31 C, but with the humidex it will feel like 34. The UV index will high at 7, a reminder to apply that sunscreen even on somewhat cloudy days.

Midweek we’ll continue to hit above seasonal temperatures, with the mercury rising to 29 C and partly cloudy skies.

Everything changes on Thursday when a system is expected to bring approximately 15 millimetres of rain and a few thundershowers are also likely.

The daytime high will be 24 C.

Friday we’re calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers with a seasonal high of 22 C.

F1 fans who are looking forward to the upcoming qualifying and main event races on Saturday and Sunday will want to pack their rain gear.

At this time, we’re estimating a 10 millimetres of rain to fall on each of those days, and daytime high of 22 C.