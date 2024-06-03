Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured

One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.

Air Transat confirmed to Noovo Info that 38 passengers who were on the Montreal-bound flight TS715 were on board the bus during the crash near the Santa Clara Airport. An oncoming car lost control and struck the bus, causing it to roll over, according to airline spokesperson Bernard Côté.

The crash happened in the Camajuaní municipality, about 25 kilometres east of the airport.

Côté said all of the passengers were sent to a nearby hospital.

"We are certainly concerned for everyone's health and well-being, and are doing everything we can to offer them the support they need at this difficult time," he said in an email, adding that Air Transat arranged hotel accommodation nearby for passengers under observation or suffering from minor injuries.

Several Cuban media reported the person who was in the car, a Cuban citizen, was the one who died, and that six children were among the injured. One of the injured is listed in critical condition.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to Noovo Info that it is aware of the crash and it is ready to provide consular assistance if needed, but has not yet received such a request.

With files from Noovo Info