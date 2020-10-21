Montreal police say they have dismantled a network of cannabis operations responsible for growing and selling illegal cannabis products across the Greater Montreal area.

Police say the network was built on fraudulent Health Canada medical cannabis cultivation permits.

The SPVM says they searched 17 residences in Montreal, Laval and Saint-Lazare on Tuesday morning, in a joint operation with Hydro-Québec, the Sûreté du Québec and the Laval Police Department.

By the end of the raids, here’s what police found:

1,149 cannabis plants

487.5 pounds of marijuana

234 amphetamine tablets

1.24 kg of hashish

238 grams of cocaine

373 grams of psilocybin

26 grams of MDMA

Over $ 100,000 in cash

1 electric pulse gun

1 set of brass knuckles

Police say some arrests could follow.