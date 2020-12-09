Montreal police (SPVM) arrested five people allegedly associated with an arms and drug trafficking network in the city.

More arrests are expected Wednesday evening.

At around 5 a.m., over 100 officers carried out six simultaneous searches in Montreal and Mascouche.

Several SPVM units were involved including the Organized Crime Section, the Analysis and Intelligence Section, as well as neighborhood stations for Bordeaux, Cartierville, and Montreal-North.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) and Mascouche police also took part in the operation, which the SPVM said is in response to several violent events that have taken place in northeast Montreal recently.

Le #SPVM a procédé ce matin à l’arrestation de cinq personnes associées à un réseau de trafic d’armes et de stupéfiants opérant à Montréal. D’autres arrestations sont à prévoir.



Détails ➡ https://t.co/YBwOYmRFUr pic.twitter.com/dQyXap0Gvu — Police Montréal (@SPVM) December 9, 2020

On Nov. 29, four people were injured in several attacks in the Montreal North and Riviere-des-Prairies boroughs.

Two days later, the SPVM announced that police presence would be stronger in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

-- With files from the Canadian Press.