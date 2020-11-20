MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed Friday that officers arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 49-year-old man Thursday in Montreal.

The suspect is known to police and was arrested Thursday by the Tactical Intervention Group (GTI) in the LaSalle borough.

He was questioned overnight and is expected to appear in court Friday.

Le #SPVM confirme l’arrestation d’un suspect en lien avec le 24e homicide de 2020 survenu hier dans le secteur de Villeray. Un homme de 23 ans connu des milieux policiers a été interrogé cette nuit par les enquêteurs et devrait comparaître aujourd’hui à la Cour. pic.twitter.com/hJrhBjtBE8 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 20, 2020

The shooting death of the 49-year-old man occurred Thursday afternoon in the northern Montreal borough of Villeray.

The man was hit by at least one gunshot in a hail of bullets while he sat in a parked vehicle on Fabre St.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

It was Montreal's 24th homicide of the year.