Suspect arrested in connection to shooting and killing of man in parked car in north Montreal
A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 49-year-old man in the Montreal borough of Villeray. SOURCE: SPVM
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed Friday that officers arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 49-year-old man Thursday in Montreal.
The suspect is known to police and was arrested Thursday by the Tactical Intervention Group (GTI) in the LaSalle borough.
He was questioned overnight and is expected to appear in court Friday.
The shooting death of the 49-year-old man occurred Thursday afternoon in the northern Montreal borough of Villeray.
The man was hit by at least one gunshot in a hail of bullets while he sat in a parked vehicle on Fabre St.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
It was Montreal's 24th homicide of the year.