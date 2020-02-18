MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after a woman says she was attacked by a man near the Beaubien metro station.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. last Thursday on Chateaubriand Avenue in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

"Officers arrived and located the victim, a 34-year-old woman," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "She suffered injuries to the upper body and was transported to the hospital, but her life is not in danger."

Comtois notes the suspect is a man between 25 and 35 years old.

"We are still waiting for more of a description," she added.

Police are searching for witnesses to the incident, as well as analyzing surveillance cameras in the area for any clues.

NOT AN ISOLATED INCIDENT?

Police could not confirm reports in the media that suggest this incident is the latest in a string of attacks across the island.

"We cannot confirm a link for now," Comtois told CTV News. "We are making verifications on this. People will find similarities between their cases, but it is up to us to validate the information."

According to La Presse, two other people have reported being attacked by a man, one in the Plateau-Mont-Royal and the other in Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.

The force insists it is still too early to say if the incidents are related or if the people are being attacked by the same alleged assailant.

"I know there are articles with similar events, but we cannot confirm that they are linked," Comtois insisted.

She noted metro stations are one of the most common places people report being harassed or attack and the force is investigating each incident individually until it is able to determine that there is – or isn't – a concrete link between them.