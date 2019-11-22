MONTREAL -- Laval police are looking for a suspect who allegedly pepper sprayed another man over the sale of a cell phone.

The incident happened on July 9 at 5 p.m. at the Cartier Metro station in Laval, north of Montreal.

According to police, the apparent buyer was waiting for the seller in his car.

“When they met, the victim put his backpack on the hood of the vehicle and showed the cell phone to the suspect. He was then doused in pepper spray,” Laval police said.

“The victim ran away with the phone, but left his backpack on the hood of the car, which had another iPhone XR inside.”

The bag was later found without its contents.

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian male, about 40 years old. His height is estimated at 1m 80cm with short black hair.

He was wearing a grey sweater, grey sports shorts and black shoes.

Officers say he was driving a white four-door Ford Escape truck, sold between 2010 and 2012.

It has a roof rack and a sunroof, with some rust by the rear fender on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laval police’s confidential info-line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911, mentioning file LVL 190907-039.