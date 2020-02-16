MONTREAL -- Police have opened an investigation into a homicide in Montreal after a man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Saint-Laurent borough.

A 911 call at approximately 9 p.m. reported that a person was shot and injured near the intersection of Décarie Blvd. and MacDonald St., a few steps from Cote-Vertu metro station.

When the police arrived, they discovered a 40-year-old man with an upper-body gunshot wound, who was unconscious. He was hit by at least one shot, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The victim was quickly taken care of by the paramedics, but he died of his injuries a few minutes later at the scene.

The suspect fled before the police arrived, according to Chevrefils, who could not indicate the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.

A major security perimeter was erected to protect the crime scene for investigators. The file was forwarded to the investigators of the major crimes section of the SPVM. A forensic identification technician and the canine unit were also requested to the scene in search of clues, and investigators interviewed witnesses in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2020.