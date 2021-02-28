MONTREAL -- On the eve of the start of Quebec's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, a number of sites in Montreal are ready to start putting jabs into arms.

According to public health officials, the city has the capability to administer several thousand doses per day.

A map of the announced vaccination sites in Montreal can be found here.

As of Monday, Montrealers over the age of 80 will begin receiving the approved vaccines. In the rest of the province, registration is limited to people over the age of 85. The only exception is for caregivers to people over the age of 80 who are themselves over 70-years-old.

Roughtly 700,000 doses of vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Quebec over the next four weeks. That does not include doses of the Astrazenica vaccine that was approved by Health Canada last week.

Eligible Quebecers can make an appointment online or by calling 1-877-644-4545.