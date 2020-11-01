MONTREAL -- The Montreal firefighters association (APM) has reached an agreement in principle with the City of Montreal on a collective bargaining agreement that will affect 2,400 firefighters.

The renewal of the agreement in principle comes at the end of a long negotiations process.

The agreement expired Dec. 31, 2017.

APM president Chris Ross said the tentative agreement was first submitted Thursday at the APM executive committed, which includes the union directors of the 67 fire halls.

The association's board of directors unanimously approved the agreement, and it will be presented to general members in the coming weeks.

The content of the agreement is confidential until all the members have seen it.