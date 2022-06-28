Montreal family asking for help finding missing teenage girl

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who may be as far as Toronto.

Sasha Smith was last seen on May 22 around 5:45 p.m. at the Angrignon Metro in Montreal's Southwest borough, and her family has not heard from her since.

She may be using her father's last name and going as Sasha Lynch.

She is 5'3" and 132 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and she speaks English.

She has a scar on her right forearm and a pierced nose.

Police say she may be in the Toronto area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.