MONTREAL -- The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose dramatically Sunday to 16,251, up 1,652 from the 14,599 reported Saturday.

Quebec public health officials said, however, that the large portion of the 1,317 cases not reported in April due to a computer error were in Montreal, meaning all the cases were not recorded in the past 24 hours.

City public health officials announced that 53 people have died since Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 1,365.

The city has extended the state of emergency to Wednesday.

As of April 30, there are 130 public retirement homes and long-term care facilities in the city with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The hardest hit regional health centres on the island are in the north (CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal) with 3,903 cases and the east (CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal) with 4,475 cases.

The highest rate of infection remains in Montreal North with 1,689.3 people per 100,000 infected. Distribution of 20,000 masks and 500 protective visors began in the borough that has 1,423 reported cases.

The worst hit age demographic remains those 80 years old and older, which has recorded 1,011 deaths and 4,466 cases.