MONTREAL -- Despite social distancing measures banning public gatherings, Montrealers will still have a chance to ask city council questions during Monday night's meeting.

According to the city's website, council meetings will be held between closed doors “until further notice” because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Meetings will still be watchable by webcast.

While an in-person question period won't be held, Montrealers can submit questions via an online form. Questions must be submitted by 9 a.m. on Monday. The question period will take place at the beginning of the council meeting, started at 1 p.m.

Questions will be selected at 10 a.m. via a random draw that will determine the order.