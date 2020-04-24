MONTREAL -- McGill University students set to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic will have the chance to pick up their diplomas in front of colleagues, friends and family, but not until 2021.

On Friday, the school announced the spring 2020 convocation ceremony will be postponed until spring 2021 “provided that government and local health authority recommendations allow us to gather safely at that time.”

In a statement sent to CTV News, a university spokesperson said a virtual ceremony will also be held for the spring 2020 graduates.

The decision to hold two ceremonies came after consultations with graduating students and the broader McGill community.

“We heard overwhelmingly of the importance of an in-person celebration, one where family and friends could share in the excitement,” they said in the statement.

On Wednesday, Concordia University announced its convocation ceremony would be postponed indefinitely due to the crisis, though plans are underway for a virtual ceremony in June.