MONTREAL -- Graduating Concordia University students looking forward to putting on their gowns and caps are going to have to wait a while longer.

The school announced on Wednesday that spring convocation ceremonies have been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to students, interim provost and vice-president academic Anne Whitelaw said no new date has yet been set due to city-wide restrictions on large events.

The original convocation ceremony dates were June 10, 11 and 15. On April 7, the City of Montreal cancelled all major events and gatherings until July 2 while the Quebec government has called for cancellations up until Aug. 31.

“We have a team working on a virtual celebration during the month of June, something that offers you, our graduating students, a way of marking this important milestone and sharing the moment with family, friends and all members of the Concordia community,” said Whitelaw.

A spokesperson for McGill University said no definite plans have been laid out for their own convocation ceremony plans but that an announcement should be made in the coming days. On Tuesday the school said it was "exploring alternative ways for the community to come together," as an online petition circulated calling for the school to reschedule graduation events rather than hold them online.