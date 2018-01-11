

Surete du Quebec were waiting at the airport Wednesday night for the arrival of a man from India so they could place him in handcuffs.

Police believe Harmandeep Singh, 23, is the driver behind a fatal hit and run on Highway 30 in Brossard last August.

A tractor-trailer heading east hit a small car from behind, knocking the smaller car off the road.

The car hit a lamppost, killing a 21-year-old man who was in the back seat, and critically injuring the three other people in the vehicle. The passengers were all members of the same family, visiting from Mexico.

The truck driver continued without stopping. The truck and trailer were found abandoned in Lachine the day after the collision.

Police say Singh, a resident of Brampton, Ont., was behind the crash.

Police knew Singh was arriving at Trudeau airport Wednesday evening, returning from India, and arrested him there.

He is scheduled to appear in Longueuil court Thursday on four charges, including hit-and-run causing death.