Man arrested after shots fired towards Montreal police officers

A man was arrested after shots were fired in the direction of Montreal police (SPVM) officers who were responding to a distress call.

The SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said a 911 call around 6:40 a.m. reported a person in crisis at a residence on St. Zotique Street near 25th Avenue.

When officers arrived, a 71-year-old woman was inside the house along with a 48-year-old man, who was known to the police. Shots were fired, and police advanced.

"The officers were able to immediately proceed to the arrest of the suspect," said Dubuc.

The man was transported to a detention centre where investigators will meet with him.

"The suspect has a criminal record for various offences," said Dubuc.

A perimetre was established and investigators from the major crimes unit were called to the scene to shed more light on the events.