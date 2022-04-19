Man, 19, sent to hospital after stabbing in Montreal North

A 19-year-old man is in hospital after police say he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Montreal North.

Police received a 911 call around 2 p.m. for an injured person near a convenience store. They were told there was an altercation between the victim and the suspect near the intersection of Léger and Rolland boulevards.

The man was stabbed in the upper body and he hid near the convenience store, where officers found him, according to a police spokesperson.

Police say no arrests have been made. The victim was in critical condition when first taken to hospital but is now considered to be stable, police said.

They said later Tuesday that they believe multiple people were involved in the fight, but it's unclear if they are on the lookout for a single suspect or more than one.

Early Tuesday evening, they said they checking to see if there's surveillance video available or more witnesses.

A section of Rolland is closed to traffic as investigators analyze the crime scene.