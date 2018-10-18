

The Canadian Press





Premier-elect Francois Legault will introduce his cabinet on Thursday afternoon, ushering in the first non-Liberal or Parti Quebecois government in almost half a century.

Legault is scheduled to make the announcement at 2:00 p.m., followed by a speech.

The incoming premier had promised to form a small cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers, with the positions split equally between men and women. He also said his cabinet would give representation to Quebec’s regions and would balance between veterans and newly elected MNAs.

Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec unseated the incumbent Liberals, winning 74 of the National Assembly’s 125 seats.