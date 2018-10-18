Featured Video
Legault to introduce cabinet on Thursday
Quebec Premier designate Francois Legault walks to his wife after he was sworn in as member of the National Assembly Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 7:41AM EDT
Premier-elect Francois Legault will introduce his cabinet on Thursday afternoon, ushering in the first non-Liberal or Parti Quebecois government in almost half a century.
Legault is scheduled to make the announcement at 2:00 p.m., followed by a speech.
The incoming premier had promised to form a small cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers, with the positions split equally between men and women. He also said his cabinet would give representation to Quebec’s regions and would balance between veterans and newly elected MNAs.
Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec unseated the incumbent Liberals, winning 74 of the National Assembly’s 125 seats.