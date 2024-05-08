Drugs, cash and guns seized in Montreal police organized crime raid

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested three men and a woman after 11 searches connected to organized crime.

The SPVM's antigang squad arrested the suspects in the LaSalle borough on Monday and Tuesday, according to an SPVM news release.

It is the second phase of searches in the Americano investigation, which began in August.

During the searches, police seized five kilograms of cocaine, 12 firearms, half a dozen cell phones and $2.2 million in cash.

The four suspects were released and may be charged at a later date.

Police say the second phase of the investigation will involve analyzing the evidence to determine what those charges may be.

This week's raid came after police seized 27.5 kilograms of cocaine, four kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and $17,000 in cash in January.

Two suspects were arrested during that raid and released.

The investigation is ongoing.