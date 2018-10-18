

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will have to find common ground with the new minister in charge of the Montreal region – her former political foe Chantal Rouleau.

Plante was quick to react Thursday to news Rouleau – one of two Montreal MNAs to hold a seat for the CAQ – would manage the municipal dossier.

Rouleau was mayor of the Rivieres-des-Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles borough and represented Ensemble Montréal, Denis Coderre's former part, until she won a seat for the CAQ Oct. 1.

Rouleau will also serve as junior transport minister.

Plante and Rouleau have major disagreements on several issues:

The CAQ's plan to ban religious signs in public service

The CAQ’s interest in reducing the number of elected officials in and around Montreal

Plante’s public transit plan for a new metro line, the Pink line.

Plante is hoping to convince Premier Francois Legault to change his mind, saying he should know as an accountant that this is a good deal.

“We know where we're going with the Pink line. I will definitely bring a lot of attention and energy to this project because it is a project for all Montrealers in terms of economic development, in terms of social development, in terms of territory. I think we need to open up in terms of new ways to see mobility,” said Plante.

Officials are trying to line up a meeting between Plante and Rouleau as soon as possible

Plante and Legault are expected to meet for the first time in their new capacities when the mayor meets dignitaries at the funeral for Lise Payette in Montreal on Saturday.