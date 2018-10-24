Featured Video
Full list of cabinet ministers under the CAQ government
Quebec Premier designate Francois Legault walks to his wife after he was sworn in as member of the National Assembly Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 2:53PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 24, 2018 2:54PM EDT
The full list of Quebec cabinet ministers under the CAQ government:
François Legault
Premier of Québec
Minister Responsible for Youth Issues
Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers
Geneviève Guilbault
Deputy Premier
Minister of Public Security
Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region
Eric Girard
Minister of Finance
Minister Responsible for the Laval Region
Christian Dubé
Minister Responsible for Government Administration
Chair of the Conseil du trésor
Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region
Sonia LeBel
Minister of Justice
Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie
Minister Responsible for the Status of Women
Danielle McCann
Minister of Health and Social Services
Jean-François Roberge
Minister of Education and Higher Education
François Bonnardel
Minister of Transport
Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region
Simon Jolin-Barette
Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness
Pierre Fitzgibbon
Minister of Economy and Innovation
Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region
Jean Boulet
Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity
Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region
Mathieu Lacombe
Minister of Families
Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region
MarieChantal Chassé
Minister of Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change
Nathalie Roy
Minister of Culture and Communications
Minister Responsible for the French Language
Caroline Proulx
Minister of Tourism
Jonatan Julien
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region
Andrée Laforest
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region
André Lamontagne
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food
Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region
Pierre Dufour
Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks
Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region
Nadine Girault
Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie
Marguerite Blais
Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers
Sylvie D'Amours
Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs
Minister Responsible for the Laurentians Region
Chantal Rouleau
Junior Minister for Transport
Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region
Lionel Carmant
Junior Minister for Health and Social Services
Isabelle Charest
Junior Minister for Education
Marie-Eve Proulx
Junior Minister for Regional Economic Development
Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region
Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region
Minister Responsible for the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region
Éric Caire
Junior Minister for Government Digital Transformation
