The full list of Quebec cabinet ministers under the CAQ government:

François Legault
Premier of Québec
Minister Responsible for Youth Issues
Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

Geneviève Guilbault
Deputy Premier
Minister of Public Security
Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

Eric Girard
Minister of Finance
Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

Christian Dubé
Minister Responsible for Government Administration
Chair of the Conseil du trésor
Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region

Sonia LeBel
Minister of Justice
Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie
Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

Danielle McCann
Minister of Health and Social Services

Jean-François Roberge
Minister of Education and Higher Education

François Bonnardel
Minister of Transport
Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

Simon Jolin-Barette
Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness

Pierre Fitzgibbon
Minister of Economy and Innovation
Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region

Jean Boulet
Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity
Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

Mathieu Lacombe
Minister of Families
Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region

MarieChantal Chassé
Minister of Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change

Nathalie Roy
Minister of Culture and Communications
Minister Responsible for the French Language

Caroline Proulx
Minister of Tourism

Jonatan Julien
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

Andrée Laforest
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

André Lamontagne
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food
Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region

Pierre Dufour
Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks
Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

Nadine Girault
Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie

Marguerite Blais
Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers

Sylvie D'Amours
Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs
Minister Responsible for the Laurentians Region

Chantal Rouleau
Junior Minister for Transport
Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region

Lionel Carmant
Junior Minister for Health and Social Services

Isabelle Charest
Junior Minister for Education

Marie-Eve Proulx
Junior Minister for Regional Economic Development
Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region
Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region
Minister Responsible for the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Éric Caire
Junior Minister for Government Digital Transformation