

CTV Montreal





The full list of Quebec cabinet ministers under the CAQ government:

François Legault

Premier of Québec

Minister Responsible for Youth Issues

Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

Geneviève Guilbault

Deputy Premier

Minister of Public Security

Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

Eric Girard

Minister of Finance

Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

Christian Dubé

Minister Responsible for Government Administration

Chair of the Conseil du trésor

Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region

Sonia LeBel

Minister of Justice

Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie

Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

Danielle McCann

Minister of Health and Social Services

Jean-François Roberge

Minister of Education and Higher Education

François Bonnardel

Minister of Transport

Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

Simon Jolin-Barette

Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness

Pierre Fitzgibbon

Minister of Economy and Innovation

Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region

Jean Boulet

Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity

Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

Mathieu Lacombe

Minister of Families

Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region

MarieChantal Chassé

Minister of Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change

Nathalie Roy

Minister of Culture and Communications

Minister Responsible for the French Language

Caroline Proulx

Minister of Tourism

Jonatan Julien

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

Andrée Laforest

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

André Lamontagne

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region

Pierre Dufour

Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks

Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

Nadine Girault

Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie

Marguerite Blais

Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers

Sylvie D'Amours

Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

Minister Responsible for the Laurentians Region

Chantal Rouleau

Junior Minister for Transport

Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region

Lionel Carmant

Junior Minister for Health and Social Services

Isabelle Charest

Junior Minister for Education

Marie-Eve Proulx

Junior Minister for Regional Economic Development

Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region

Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region

Minister Responsible for the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Éric Caire

Junior Minister for Government Digital Transformation