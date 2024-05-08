Quebec law students offering free consults to people with housing problems

The Quebec Bar's judicial clinic says it will start offering more free housing consultations to people in need ahead of the July 1 moving day.

The Order made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it would open up 500 additional slots.

"It's law students who are becoming lawyers in a few months, who are under the supervision of experienced lawyers, and they give legal advice to clients," said Catherine Ouimet, director general of the Quebec Bar.

She explains the benefits will hopefully be two-fold.

"It's a very good opportunity for them to learn law and to learn how to meet clients, how to give legal advice," Ouimet tells CTV News. "Considering the crisis of housing right now happening, we thought it would be very appropriate for the Quebec Bar to open more appointments specifically for housing matters."

Ouimet says the clinic tends to get more requests from tenants in need of help than landlords asking for advice.

"At this time of year, it's usually about increasing their fee," she said. "They're asking if it's normal, the increase is too much; recently, we've seen a lot of renovictions, so landlords trying to reclaim the housing for renovations and also illegal reclaiming."

Illegal reclaiming includes when a landlord says they are taking back a home to use as a primary residence for themselves or a family member but then puts it back on the market a few months later with an increased price.

The clinic will offer free in-person appointments in English and French at its centres in Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau and Sherbrooke.

It will also offer virtual appointments to those unable to attend in person.

"The most important [thing to do] is to, firstly, speak with their landlord and make sure that they have all the information," Ouimet said. "Then, they can contest or not based on the information they receive. So, it's important for them to have all the information before coming into the legal clinic or coming into any tribunal on these matters."

Anyone wanting to book an appointment is invited to visit the Quebec Bar's judicial clinic website.