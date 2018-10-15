

This week MNAs from each party will take oaths to serve the public as the new government takes power.

Members of the Liberal party were the first to be sworn in, on Monday.

When they came into power in 2014, the Liberal won 70 seats. On election night Oct. 1, 32 people were elected under the Liberal banner – but only 29 appeared in the legislature's Red Room on Monday afternoon.

That is because party leader Philippe Couillard, who won his seat in Roberval, has decided to step down; the Liberal caucus kicked Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette out of the party; the candidate for Gaspé lost his seat to the PQ in a recount.

Despite the defeat, they're trying to focus on the positive:

A quarter of the caucus is made up of first-time MNAs, giving the party new blood.

For the first time in the history of the party, women outnumber men in the caucus: 16 women and 13 men.

The Liberals will be the official opposition, and interim leader Pierre Arcand said the party will rebuild while holding the CAQ government to task.

In his speech on Monday, Arcand spoke briefly in English, stressing the importance of protecting minority rights – potentially a message to CAQ leader and Premier-designate Francois Legault who’s come under fire for his plan to ban religious symbols for state employees in positions of authority.

Carlos Leitao was saluted for his contribution during his last four-year-mandate. Re-elected in the West Island riding of Robert-Baldwin, Leitao was the only MNA to receive a standing ovation when he was called up to take his oath. The outgoing finance minister has been credited with turning the province's finances around. Arcand told the crowd gathered in the Red Room that Quebec has seen its best economic performance in 20 years.

Fellow West Island MNA Greg Kelley also got a lot of applause from the crowd. He's the son of outgoing MNA and long-time minister of native affairs Geoff Kelley, who decided not to run again in Jacques-Cartier after 24 years in politics.

On Tuesday, the 74 members of the Coaliton Avenir Quebec will be sworn in, and on Thursday premier designate Francois Legault will unveil his cabinet.

On Wednesday Quebec Solidaire's ten MNAs will be sworn in, following by the PQ and its ten members on Friday.