

CTV Montreal





MNAs elected under the CAQ banner were sworn in Tuesday afternoon, one day after the Liberals.

All 74 CAQ MNAs were sworn in during the two-hour long ceremony in the Red Room of the National Assembly.

Of them, 38 MNAs are women and 54 of them are new to the National Assembly – the highest number since Rene Levesque’s first mandate in 1976.

Premier-designate Francois Legault looked emotional as he was sworn in. He spoke about the privilege of being an MNA first, before any other title. He then made a solemn commitment to show loyalty to the people of Quebec.

The cabinet will be revealed and sworn in on Thursday. Legault is said to want 20 people in his cabinet arnd for it to be gender balanced.