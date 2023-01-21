Legault accuses Trudeau of attacking democracy and the Quebec people

The weather has turned stormy in Quebec-Ottawa relations.

Quebec Premier François Legault accused his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Saturday on social networks of "attacking democracy and the entire Quebec people" by wanting to weaken the capacities of the Quebec national assembly.

"Quebec will never accept such a weakening of its rights. Never!" thundered Legault.

He was reacting to an interview Trudeau gave to the daily La Presse. The federal prime minister revealed his desire to better control the use of the notwithstanding clause by provincial governments. He indicated his intention to submit the question to the Supreme Court of Canada.

1/4 Justin Trudeau a déclaré dans une entrevue qu’il souhaite que la Cour suprême limite le pouvoir des provinces et du Québec d’utiliser la clause dérogatoire. — François Legault (@francoislegault) January 21, 2023

Trudeau's words brought Mr. Legault to his feet.

"This desire shown by Justin Trudeau is a frontal attack on our nation's ability to protect our collective rights," wrote the Quebec premier.

He said that Quebec had not yet adhered to the 1982 Constitution "which does not recognize the Quebec nation."

"The governments of the Parti Québécois, the Liberal Party and the CAQ have all used the notwithstanding clause, notably to protect the French language," he said.

He also criticized Trudeau for wanting to make the protection of individual rights "an absolute dogma."

Continuing the lesson, Legault went so far as to quote Trudeau's father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau: "This is a way for the federal and provincial legislatures to ensure that it is the elected representatives of the people rather than the courts that have the final say."

Since coming to power in 2018, the CAQ government has twice invoked the notwithstanding clause to protect the Secular Act and the Official and Common Language Act of Quebec from potential legal challenges.

This is not the first time that Trudeau has expressed his willingness to examine the notwithstanding clause.

In November, he raised eyebrows when Ontario Premier Doug Ford invoked it to impose an expedited exit from his labour dispute with 55,000 education workers.

"It's unacceptable for a government to use the notwithstanding clause preemptively because it prevents the (courts) from even being able to look at whether it's constitutional or not," he said. "It takes away the political consequences of using the notwithstanding clause. We are suspending the fundamental rights of Canadians without any consequences."