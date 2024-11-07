MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man arrested after assault in Montreal Metro station

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    A 58-year-old man has been arrested after a conflict escalated into an assault in a Montreal Metro station Wednesday night.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 10 p.m. about an argument taking place at the entrance of the Côte-Sainte-Catherine Metro station on the Orange line in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

    When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old man with injuries to the upper body.

    The force says it has reason to believe the man was assaulted with a blunt object.

    He was taken to hospital, but his life is not considered to be in danger.

    The suspect fled the scene but was located just after midnight by officers.

    "The suspect was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police, adding that it seems the two men knew each other.

    Officers are working to determine the events leading up to the conflict.

