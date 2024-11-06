Legault warns of a possible influx of migrants following Trump's election

Quebec City -

Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the prospect of a wave of migrants coming to the province following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Legault says he wants to be sure that Canada's border and airports are well-protected, and he plans to follow up with the federal government every week about the number of new arrivals in Quebec.

Trump has promised to deport millions of undocumented immigrants from the United States as one of his top priorities.

Legault told a news conference this morning in Quebec City that there are already too many immigrants in Quebec, and that the province has done its part in taking in asylum seekers.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon warned earlier in the morning that millions of people might consider moving north following Trump’s election.

He says Canada has one of the most porous and poorly managed borders in the western world, and that Legault and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have a disastrous record on immigration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.