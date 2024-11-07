Laval investing $100M to flood-proof infrastructure

Laval is investing $100 million in its infrastructure to better prepare for extreme rains and flooding over the next three years.

The money will be used to upgrade sewer pipes, improve park ponds, and create the city’s first sponge street.

Laval is already upgrading its water management system.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more natural disasters,” said Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer. “We want to adapt our city and make it more resilient.”

“We want to be prepared. It’s part of our jobs to make sure that if the climate changes, we need to adapt our city and change the way we do things.”

He said that before Debby, Laval’s biggest flood was in 2019 and affected about 1,500 families. But back in August, 15,000 Laval households were flooded and the cleanup cost the city about $5 million.

“It’s a huge amount, it’s incredible … It’s 10 times more,” he said.

