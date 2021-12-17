Bus drivers with the Société de transport de Laval (STL) are expected to be on strike this weekend as negotiations continue to renew their collective agreement.

Management for the public transit company confirmed Friday it received a third strike notice from the drivers' union.

That means that no STL buses will run in Laval from 4 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday.

President of the FTQ-affiliated STL drivers' union, Patrick Lafleur, says he's critical of management for not making the necessary efforts to ensure quality public transportation.

He states under the current salary offer, members will only become poorer.

Other issues include schedules and the maintenance of bus routes where there is insufficient need.

However, the STL claims its overall offer to the union is fair and comparable to that agreed upon with the company's other unions, including clerical and maintenance employees.

The STL says public transit has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a significant decrease in ridership and a major drop in revenue for the entire metropolitan area.

In Laval, approximately 65 per cent of people have returned to using public transit, compared to 2019.

The union received its strike mandate, voted by 99 per cent of its members, last January.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 17, 2021.