3 men injured after stabbing in Montreal

Three men in their 20s are in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the three men showed up at a hospital at 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

After speaking with the victims, officers determined that they had been injured in a conflict near Jean-Talon and d'Abancourt streets.

"All three victims suffered significant, non-life-threatening injuries," said Anthony Dorelas, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The victims are two men aged 24 and one man aged 25."

He adds the circumstances surrounding the stabbings remain unknown, and an investigation is underway.

"[Investigators will] check to see if any surveillance cameras in the area captured any images," said Dorelas.

There have been no arrests.