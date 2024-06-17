Woman found dead in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

The body of a 38-year-old woman was found Sunday in Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. about an incident at a home on Bourbonnière Avenue near Laurier Avenue.

When officers arrived on site, they located the body of the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation is still ongoing," explains Anthony Dorelas, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The force notes there were signs of violence on the victim's body.

A man who was in the home at the time is expected to speak with officers later in the day.

A security perimeter remains in place to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvass the scene.