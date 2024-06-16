MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two teens facing murder charges after minor stabbed to death in Chisasibi, Que.

    Eeyou Eenou Police Force (EEPF) logo. Eeyou Eenou Police Force (EEPF) logo.
    Two minors are facing second-degree murder charges after a teen was stabbed to death in the Cree community of Chisasibi.

    Eeyou Eenou Police Force (EEPF) in Chisasibi called in the Quebec provincial police (SQ) major crimes squad for assistance after officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person at a canoe landing in the community on the eastern shore of James Bay.

    "A youth was suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds," the EEPF said. "The victim was immediately taken to the Chisasibi hospital where they were later pronounced deceased."

    The SQ said two suspects, both minors, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Sunday.

    They are both being held in custody.

    The investigation is ongoing.  

