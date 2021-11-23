MONTREAL -- The Société de transport de Laval (STL) has filed a request for a safeguard order against the STL drivers' union with the Tribunal Labour Board.

The company says it asked for a temporary decision by the tribunal because it believes that some pressure tactics being used by union members are illegal.

The STL claims that the workers' actions resulted in an abnormally high number of delays during the day last Thursday, to the point that significant harm was caused to its customers.

The employer claims there were deliberate slowdowns in service on at least 250 trips during the day.

It states the pressure tactics are a direct detriment to greater efforts to revive public transit and convince customers of its effectiveness.

The bus drivers' strike scheduled for November 15 was cancelled, but the FTQ-affiliated Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local has announced that two more strike days are scheduled for Nov. 26 and 27.

Essential services will still be provided, according to an agreement reached between the two parties.

The dispute concerns the maintenance of bus routes when there is insufficient demand, schedules and wages.

The STL says its overall offer tabled with the union is fair and comparable to that agreed to with other unions in the company.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 23, 2021.