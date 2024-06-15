Two Quebec swimmers hoping the hard work will pay off at the Paris Olympics

For Olympic swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey, lifting weights is just part of her training routine.

"I have to wake up every morning at 430 a.m.; four to five hours a day," said Harvey. "It's a lot of hard work for a really short race."

Diving head first into her second Olympic games, the 24-year-old from Trois-Rivières said she spends up to four hours a day in the water, but getting competition-ready doesn't end in the pool.

"Then I have like gym, dry land, yoga, running. So that's a lot," she said.

Harvey said she's glad to finally be putting in the work after an injury at the 2018 Commonwealth Games sidelined her for nine months.

"I thought my career was over actually because I didn't think I would be able to get back to where I was, but I just had to learn to be patient with myself," she said.

That patience has paid off.

"As of right now, I'm competing individually in the 100 metre butterfly and the 200 metre freestyle," she said. "And then I'm also going to do the four by two, the four by one freestyle and then the four by one medley. So busy, busy schedule."

Another Olympic hopeful, Patrick Hussey from Beaconsfield, also has a busy schedule, especially as he trains for his first games.

"Just being at this level is really exceptional, and I think that getting here was always the main goal," he said. "It kind of feels weird that now that I'm here, I have to set new goals and see where I can go from here."

Patrick Hussey of Canada competes during the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay heat at the swimming at Sandwell Aquatics Centre at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, The Associated Press)

Getting here was no stroke of luck; the 23-year-old's Olympic debut is years in the making.

"It's a dream come true," he said.

His fellow swimmer offered some advice for Hussey.

"Enjoy the moment because you've done the work. So now's just your time to have fun," she said.

Whatever is next for the two swimmers, being part of Team Canada is already a victory.

"I just love the sport," said Harvey. "I mean, I love to race, so I'm always excited to step on the block and get that opportunity."