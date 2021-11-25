MONTREAL -- Two more strike days are planned by Société de transport de Laval (STL) bus drivers, this time on Friday and Saturday.

Essential services are expected to still be provided on Friday, during rush hour, but there will be no service on Saturday.

The Administrative Labour Tribunal, after speaking to both parties, ruled on the parameters of what constitutes essential services.

The 625 STL bus drivers -- a local of the FTQ-affiliated Canadian Union of Public Employees -- will be on their second and third days of strike action, having walked off the job for one day on Nov. 3.

A conciliation meeting is scheduled for next Monday.

The dispute concerns wages, the interruption of certain bus routes when there is insufficient demand, as well as schedules.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 25, 2021.