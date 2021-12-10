Commuters in Laval will have to make alternate transportation plans on Dec. 18 and 19 as bus drivers with the Société de transport de Laval (STL) have announced they will be on strike.

There will be no public transit in Laval on those days -- a Saturday and Sunday.

The STL drivers' union explains that an agreement has still not been reached at the bargaining table.

The president of the FTQ-affiliated union, Patrick Lafleur, argues management is not making the necessary efforts to ensure quality public transport.

He states drivers will only become poorer if they accept the current wage offer.

The union is criticizing the STL for being closed off to suggestions, despite several concessions.

The dispute also concerns the maintenance of bus routes where demand is not sufficient, as well as scheduling.

The union received a strike mandate of 99 per cent by its members last January.

For its part, the STL says the overall offer tabled with the union is fair and comparable to that agreed upon with the company's other unions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 10, 2021.