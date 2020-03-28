MONTREAL -- With the NHL season postponed indefinitely, Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry is turning his attention to helping frontline workers.

In an Instagram post, Petry said on Saturday he and his wife Julie were opening $2,500 daily tabs at Notre Boeuf de Grace and Mandy's to feed hospital workers.

“These selfless individuals are not only putting themselves at risk, but are also dealing with the same stresses that come along with these circumstances when they go home,” he said in the post. “We want them to know we are thinking of them & supporting them.”

To get their meals, hospital workers must call in their order, tell the restaurant they work for the hospital and present their hospital ID during pickup.