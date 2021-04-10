MONTREAL -- Several hundred demonstrators marched the through streets in downtown Montreal Saturday to protest COVID-19 safety measures in schools.

At the start of the march at Place des Festivals, participants held up signs reading “Let us breathe,” “School without measures” and “Liberty.”

The crowd was made up largely of families, and several attendees were not wearing face coverings. Demonstrations are still permitted during a pandemic as long as participants wear masks.

The event, called “La Grande Marche des enfants” was organized by the same group that encouraged parents to keep their children at home after spring break last month, in protest against the wearing of procedural masks in primary school.

This directive, initially applied in the red zone, will be extended to orange zones Monday.

By making this announcement earlier this week, Prime Minister François Legault emphasized the great adaptability of toddlers.

“I know some parents were worried about the impact on young children, but I can tell you that we are already doing it in the red zones, it is going very well.”

The government recorded 21,410 cases of COVID-19 among students and school system staff during the first half of the year. And as of Thursday, more than 18,000 other infections have been reported.

More than one in four active outbreaks can currently be linked to the school network.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 10, 2021.