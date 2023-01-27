'Going forward, it's the best decision': Habs forward Cole Caufield speaks on season-ending surgery

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield said he will undergo season-ending surgery on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Mosinee, Wis. native has not played since he laced up for just under 18 minutes against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 19.

He said on Friday that he separated his shoulder when he fell awkwardly on it on two occasions. The first time was against the Dallas Stars before Christmas, and the second time against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 12.

The team announced two days later that he required season-ending surgery to his right shoulder on Jan. 21.

Caufield played 46 games this season for the bleu-blance-rouge and scored 26 goals in addition to dishing out 10 assists.

This is a developing story that will be updated.