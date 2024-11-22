Federal government's Christmas tree tax break comes late for many shoppers

It's that time of year again, with Montrealers out searching for their perfect Christmas tree.

But this year, if the price at checkout is lower than expected, it's not a mistake.

Starting Dec. 14, the federal government will remove its 5 per cent sales tax on a range of goods, including all Christmas trees.

The price of a real Christmas tree can range from $40 to $400, depending on location, quality, and size.

However, prices have been steadily increasing due to inflation, according to the Quebec Christmas Tree Growers Association.

For some shoppers at Atwater Market, saving a few extra dollars can add up.

“If that helps Canadians, then I think that’s a great initiative,” one shopper said.

But for others, the savings are not enough to make a difference.

“For the amount of money, it’s not a big deal,” another shopper said.

“I think 5 per cent is not enough to, like, really have an impact on people’s decision on buying things,” said another.

Christmas tree seller Patrick Roy believes the initiative comes too late.

“The two first weekends of December—usually that’s the biggest weekend of sales,” Roy said.

Additionally, Roy noted that the change would create logistical challenges.

“It’s a lot of work to remove only 5 per cent,” he said, adding that he will need to reprogram his bank card payment machines.

Shirley Brennan of the Canadian Christmas Trees Association echoed these concerns, saying the tax break could create an accounting nightmare.

“We will have to bring someone in to be able to program this into their system because they’re not tech-savvy,” Brennan said.

The tax break, which also applies to some children’s toys, will allow parents to put more gifts under the tree this holiday season. It ends on Feb.15.