Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield's season is over
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and his season is over, the team announced Saturday morning.
The team issued a brief news release on Saturday morning, less than 12 hours before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.
In the release, Habs' management mentioned that the injury will require surgery "in the near future." An update on his rehabilitation period will be issued after the medical procedure, but it has been determined that his season is over.
In his third season with the Tricolore, Caufield scored 26 goals and added 10 assists in 46 games in 2022-23.
In other news, the Habs also announced that forward Jonathan Drouin has been added to the injury list retroactive to January 16.
The Habs announced the recall of forward Alex Belzile from the Laval Rocket.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 21, 2023.
