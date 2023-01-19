Tkachuk, Panthers cruise past Canadiens 6-2 behind five-goal second period
Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the middle of a five-goal second period and the Florida Panthers cruised to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Sam Reinhart, with a goal and two assists, Sam Bennett, Givani Smith and Ryan Lomberg added the others for Florida (22-20-5).
Sergei Bobrovsky exited the game with a lower-body injury just 2:01 into the contest. In relief, Alex Lyon made 23 saves.
Rem Pitlick and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal (19-24-3).
Sam Montembeault surrendered five goals on 33 shots. Cayden Primeau took over in net in the third period, making six saves.
Anderson got Montreal's first scoring chance, hitting the post on a shot that broke his stick just over a minute into the game. Bobrovsky appeared to get hurt on the play and left during a stoppage for a Florida penalty.
The Canadiens power-play unit instantly tested Lyon upon entry when Cole Caufield ripped a one-timer, but the netminder denied him.
Mike Matheson stopped Eric Staal in his tracks with a reverse hit late in the first period. Staal was slow to get up but headed to the locker room and did not return to the game.
The Panthers broke the ice at 6:30 of the second period. Reinhart hopped on a rebound from the left faceoff circle and scored into a half-open net.
Habs bench boss Martin St. Louis challenged the play for goaltender interference but the goal stood as the video review didn’t deem Tkachuk interfered with Montembeault.
Florida took advantage of a Montreal delay of game penalty to score a second goal under two minutes later. Bennett redirected Gustav Forsling’s point shot to score his 11th of the season.
Tkachuk gave the Panthers a three-goal lead on the power play by patrolling the front of the net and tapping in a rebound past Montembeault at 14:58.
Smith bagged his first goal of the season by grabbing his own rebound just over a minute later.
The Canadiens took two penalties for too many men late in the frame. Montreal killed the first minor but Tkachuk whipped a wrist shot in from the right faceoff circle to complete Florida’s five-goal period with 43 seconds remaining in the period.
Pitlick put Montreal on the board at 2:12 of the final frame when he beat Lyon from a tight angle.
Anderson cut Montreal’s deficit to three with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle 8:06 into the third.
Lomberg redirected a centring pass from Carter Verhaeghe at 9:11 of the third to restore the Panthers' four-goal edge.
REVERSE CURSE
The Canadiens lost a sixth consecutive game with their Reverse Retro uniforms. Montreal holds a 0-6-0 record while wearing light blue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 19, 2023.
