French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has passed away at the age of 94, according to a family spokesperson.

During his career - spanning over eight decades - Aznavour recorded more than 1,200 songs in seven languages, and performed onstage in 94 countries.

Known in some circles as 'France's Frank Sinatra,' Aznavour sold over 180 million records, and was featured in over 60 feature films.

In 1998, CNN named him 'Entertainer of the Century' - beating out the likes of Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.

Born Shanour Vaghinag Aznacvourian, Aznavour was raised by Armenian immgrant parents.

Having been introduced to singing at a young age, Aznavour dropped out of school at the age of nine, changed his name, and began performing on the local circuit.

His big break came when Edith Piaf attended a performance, and took him on her tour of France and the United States.

