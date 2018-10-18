Featured Video
Francois Legault to be sworn in as premier, introduce cabinet on Thursday
Quebec Premier designate Francois Legault walks to his wife after he was sworn in as member of the National Assembly Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 7:41AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 18, 2018 12:45PM EDT
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is set to be sworn in as premier Thursday and unveil what is expected to be a gender-balanced cabinet.
An announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by a speech.
Legault has said he will form a small cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers that will include a mix of newcomers and veterans, ensure regional representation and be composed equally of women and men.
Legault's party swept to victory in the Oct. 1 provincial election, winning 74 of the legislature's 125 seats.
The victory ushered in a new political era, ending nearly 50 years of Liberal and Parti Quebecois rule.
Forty-six men and 28 women were elected under the Coalition banner.
