    • Man charged after truck strikes and kills driver changing flat tire on side of Montreal-area highway

    An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal. (Laurence Brisson-Dubreuil/CTV News) An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal. (Laurence Brisson-Dubreuil/CTV News)
    A 43-year-old man has been charged after a driver was struck and killed while changing a tire on the side of a Highway 15 near Montreal on Thursday.

    Sean McLean of Montreal is facing one count of failure to stop after an accident causing death. He turned himself in to a police station Friday morning before he was formally charged.

    A source told CTV News the victim is Mohamed Chouat, who was in his 30s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on the northbound Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, which links Laval to Boisbriand.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the driver stopped in the right-hand lane to fix a flat tire and that a pickup truck struck him before leaving the scene.

    Later in the day Thursday, police released surveillance photos of a white pickup truck in the hopes that witnesses would come forward.

    With files from CTV Montreal's Stéphane Giroux

