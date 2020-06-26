MONTREAL -- Four people are in custody following an operation that Quebec provincial police are touting as a major drug bust on Friday.

In a statement, the Surete du Quebec said the two men and two women were arrested in Montreal, Terrebonne and Danville and that they are suspected of “being important players in a structured network to produce and distribute a large quantity of methamphetamine on a regular basis.”

The police operation involved six searches, including the places of residence of the suspects, as well as warehouses and a possible production facility.

The SQ said their investigation into the drug ring began in 2019. Officers from the SQ's Organized Crime division, Major Crimes Unit, the Montreal police force and others were involved in the bust.