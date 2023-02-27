Four people die in three days on Quebec snowmobile trails

A sled dog sits in the snow near snowmobiles May 12, 2022 in Inukjuak, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A sled dog sits in the snow near snowmobiles May 12, 2022 in Inukjuak, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon