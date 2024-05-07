3 Montreal police officers hospitalized after being assaulted downtown

Three police officers were sent to hospital with injuries after a 23-year-old man assaulted them on a downtown street, Montreal police said on Tuesday.

At around 2:40 p.m., police received a call about a man experiencing homelessness who allegedly performed an indecent act near the intersection of Sainte-Catherine Street and McGill College Avenue.

Two patrol officers on bicycles responded to the scene to intervene. During the intervention, the man punched a female officer in the head, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Pepper spray was deployed to subdue the suspect, but it was not successful, he said.

A male officer also intervened and was scratched in the face, while another male officer was bitten on the arm.

Backup was called in to assist the three officers to restrain the man, who was eventually arrested for assaulting police officers, Brabant said. The officers were sent to hospital to be treated for their injuries, which were deemed to be not not life-threatening.

The suspect was sent to a detention centre.